Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zoom Video Comms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Comms ZM we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $852,204 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $662,066.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $400.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Comms options trades today is 1537.77 with a total volume of 8,729.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Comms's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $108.00 $174.3K 144 2.8K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $116.0K 3.3K 245 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $110.00 $102.2K 21 0 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $185.00 $79.0K 474 10 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $65.3K 3.9K 245

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,845,113, the price of ZM is up 0.34% at $107.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 94 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Comms:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

