This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twitter

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $613,701 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $215,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $44.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $120.0K 55.8K 500 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $40.00 $85.7K 688 1.2K TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $65.0K 67.2K 101 TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $38.00 $62.5K 286 100 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $48.4K 55.8K 705

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,080,978, the price of TWTR is up 1.82% at $40.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

