This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $652,546 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $553,977.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $220.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $50.00 $230.7K 5.0K 5.8K UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $92.6K 2.3K 37 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $92.3K 2.3K 28 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $92.3K 2.3K 19 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $46.00 $83.3K 57 918

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,201,088, the price of UPST is up 12.75% at $48.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $41

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $35

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $28

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

