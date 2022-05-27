Looking At Antero Resources's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Antero Resources.

Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $68,880 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $504,404.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Antero Resources options trades today is 8485.44 with a total volume of 2,017.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Antero Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $96.0K 1.5K 13 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $91.9K 8.7K 108 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $48.7K 77 50 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $48.7K 77 25 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $47.0K 8.7K 227

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $96.0K 1.5K 13 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $91.9K 8.7K 108 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $48.7K 77 50 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $48.7K 77 25 AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $47.0K 8.7K 227

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,782,336, the price of AR is up 1.51% at $43.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.