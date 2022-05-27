What Are Whales Doing With Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $352,251, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $880,744.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $300.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $195.00 $262.9K 109 0 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $210.00 $211.0K 1.3K 0 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $235.00 $128.8K 260 49 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $220.00 $103.8K 415 49 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $270.00 $78.0K 174 20

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,017,606, the price of MSFT is up 1.28% at $269.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

