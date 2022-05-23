Raytheon Technologies Whale Trades For May 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Raytheon Technologies.

Looking at options history for Raytheon Technologies RTX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $203,315 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $314,818.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $100.0 for Raytheon Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Raytheon Technologies options trades today is 1613.12 with a total volume of 3,357.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Raytheon Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Raytheon Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $92.9K 1.3K 303 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $71.4K 525 118 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $58.9K 6.3K 117 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $49.5K 118 113 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $42.1K 41 90

Where Is Raytheon Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,026,063, the price of RTX is up 1.73% at $91.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Raytheon Technologies:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Raytheon Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.