This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mosaic

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $286,715, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $252,738.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $58.5 to $90.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mosaic options trades today is 3190.33 with a total volume of 4,308.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mosaic's big money trades within a strike price range of $58.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $62.00 $137.2K 65 2 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $59.5K 350 101 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $46.2K 10.6K 131 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $59.00 $42.1K 156 631 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $58.50 $37.7K 133 155

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,943,181, the price of MOS is up 6.38% at $61.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

