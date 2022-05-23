MicroStrategy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $711,830, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $311,779.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $1000.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 158.38 with a total volume of 519.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $450.00 $114.4K 15 4 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $750.00 $109.3K 15 2 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $100.00 $104.0K 10 10 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $220.00 $96.0K 123 130 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $260.00 $85.6K 15 11

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 473,287, the price of MSTR is up 3.74% at $210.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

