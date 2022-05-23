This Is What Whales Are Betting On Splunk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Splunk SPLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Splunk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,622,285, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $232,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $200.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Splunk options trades today is 965.33 with a total volume of 3,006.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Splunk's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $477.6K 0 100 SPLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $291.4K 175 28 SPLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $247.7K 0 25 SPLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $95.00 $213.4K 43 617 SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $208.3K 175 48

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,686,559, the price of SPLK is down -1.01% at $97.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

