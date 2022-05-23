Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Citigroup C.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,405,394, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,789,587.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $72.5 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 21449.3 with a total volume of 104,732.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $608.4K 2.9K 8.5K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $190.0K 7.2K 3.0K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $52.50 $185.6K 5.2K 298 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $164.7K 29.7K 418 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $156.7K 3.4K 134

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,061,040, the price of C is up 7.1% at $53.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.