This Is What Whales Are Betting On Etsy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $616,046 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $929,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $130.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 412.0 with a total volume of 4,973.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $115.00 $900.0K 337 3.0K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $154.9K 609 66 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $137.7K 609 34 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $65.00 $120.0K 1.5K 959 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $130.00 $57.8K 164 10

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,677,602, the price of ETSY is down -3.04% at $75.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Etsy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.