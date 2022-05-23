Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For May 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 46 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,888,167, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $2,380,959.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $210.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 4061.06 with a total volume of 17,471.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $85.00 $942.5K 190 500 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $396.0K 25 40 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $120.00 $343.6K 326 1.5K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $120.00 $343.2K 326 1.2K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $120.00 $342.9K 326 1.4K

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,433,092, the price of BABA is down -0.02% at $86.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.