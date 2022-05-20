What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $4,564,180, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $713,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $45.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $45.00 $1.5M 20.7K 726 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $1.5M 15.4K 726 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $540.0K 6.3K 5.2K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $452.0K 12.2K 2.0K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $15.00 $415.0K 389 2.5K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,663,605, the price of UBER is up 0.65% at $23.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.