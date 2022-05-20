Looking At Wynn Resorts's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,279,435 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $228,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $130.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $416.6K 643 61 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $378.2K 2.1K 1.3K WYNN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $75.00 $369.0K 2.1K 571 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $312.3K 2.1K 257 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $244.7K 2.1K 771

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,260,801, the price of WYNN is down -1.25% at $62.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

