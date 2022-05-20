What Are Whales Doing With Take-Two Interactive

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive TTWO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $445,510 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $88,486.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $119.0 to $160.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Take-Two Interactive options trades today is 1224.2 with a total volume of 1,606.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Take-Two Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $119.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $59.6K 509 45 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $155.00 $49.8K 4.0K 22 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $49.5K 4.0K 80 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $155.00 $49.5K 4.0K 52 TTWO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $155.00 $46.1K 4.0K 130

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,155,281, the price of TTWO is down -1.49% at $117.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $173

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.