Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For May 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $583,273, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $350,101.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $130.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 1916.25 with a total volume of 5,293.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $82.2K 391 60 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $65.00 $72.2K 524 22 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.50 $67.7K 3.1K 1.9K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $29.50 $58.1K 250 71 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $54.5K 128 0

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,896,152, the price of RIVN is down -6.42% at $27.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

