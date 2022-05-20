Looking At Dollar Gen's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Gen.

Looking at options history for Dollar Gen DG we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $630,425 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $94,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $240.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $240.00 $199.2K 358 40 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $65.4K 0 55 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $200.00 $50.9K 783 0 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $49.0K 873 129 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $44.0K 873 323

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,445,167, the price of DG is down -7.12% at $187.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen:

Gordon Haskett downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $210

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

