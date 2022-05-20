What Are Whales Doing With Apple

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $6,850,702 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $955,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $205.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 18578.9 with a total volume of 129,929.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $2.4M 22.0K 3.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $1.2M 22.0K 4.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $985.0K 22.0K 4.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $541.2K 22.0K 250 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $389.6K 22.0K 2.0K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,764,818, the price of AAPL is up 1.63% at $139.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $169.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.