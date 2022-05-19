Looking At RingCentral's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG.

And retail traders should know.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 options trades for RingCentral.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,644,690, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for RingCentral over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RingCentral's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RingCentral's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

RingCentral Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $260.0K 269 50 RNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $118.0K 0 333 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $114.3K 269 110 RNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $96.0K 0 443 RNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $72.1K 15 100

Where Is RingCentral Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,328,542, the price of RNG is up 7.1% at $64.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On RingCentral:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

