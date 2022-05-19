This Is What Whales Are Betting On SVB Finl Gr

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for SVB Finl Gr SIVB summing a total amount of $2,566,842.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 873,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $600.0 for SVB Finl Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SVB Finl Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SVB Finl Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $360.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

SVB Finl Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIVB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $520.00 $720.2K 162 65 SIVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $534.1K 465 93 SIVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $352.0K 465 53 SIVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $400.00 $262.2K 465 30 SIVB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $360.00 $192.1K 0 57

Where Is SVB Finl Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 435,520, the price of SIVB is up 1.65% at $438.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On SVB Finl Gr:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SVB Finl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $550

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $702

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SVB Finl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $674.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SVB Finl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.