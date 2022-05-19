This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cigna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna.

Looking at options history for Cigna CI we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $905,996 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $127,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $270.0 for Cigna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cigna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cigna's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Cigna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $168.5K 97 309 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $101.0K 97 82 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $92.8K 549 842 CI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $82.5K 1.5K 808 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $65.1K 1.6K 466

Where Is Cigna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,035,267, the price of CI is up 0.03% at $257.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Cigna:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $272.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $291.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

