Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LVS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands LVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Las Vegas Sands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,370, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $403,340..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $37.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 1648.0 with a total volume of 2,573.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $37.00 $91.0K 63 200 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $55.0K 506 30 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $51.4K 1.0K 64 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $40.9K 1.4K 231 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $38.7K 416 101

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,220,337, the price of LVS is up 0.15% at $33.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

