This Is What Whales Are Betting On Gilead Sciences

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 24 options trades for Gilead Sciences GILD summing a total amount of $8,699,359.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $52.5 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gilead Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gilead Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $1.3M 10.4K 2.6K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $1.2M 10.4K 5.0K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $786.6K 10.4K 7.2K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $692.5K 10.4K 6.6K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $692.5K 10.4K 6.1K

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,003,629, the price of GILD is down -0.21% at $63.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

