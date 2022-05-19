What Are Whales Doing With Atlassian Corporation

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Atlassian Corporation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $493,250, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $434,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $330.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian Corporation's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian Corporation's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $200.00 $159.8K 22 501 TEAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $260.00 $92.1K 521 29 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $91.7K 521 50 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $88.8K 223 100 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $73.0K 173 159

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,421,599, the price of TEAM is up 7.42% at $174.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $460.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

