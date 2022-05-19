This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,050,024 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $302,783.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $115.00 $307.5K 1.1K 1.0K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $128.0K 1.7K 186 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $113.8K 1.1K 183 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $66.4K 7.4K 1.4K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $66.4K 6.5K 442

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,663,237, the price of IBM is down -2.56% at $129.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

