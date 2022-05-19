Dollar Gen Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Gen.

Looking at options history for Dollar Gen DG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $812,392 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $220,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $225.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $225.00 $316.0K 309 101 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $186.0K 133 441 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $86.5K 144 89 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $175.00 $63.9K 58 91 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $59.8K 658 53

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,417,839, the price of DG is down -1.39% at $199.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

