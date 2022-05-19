This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $579,715, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $770,165.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $165.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $455.6K 0 102 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $226.5K 295 312 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $129.0K 615 40 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $95.00 $78.5K 1.1K 102 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $95.00 $72.0K 26 0

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,733,421, the price of TWLO is up 7.74% at $105.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

