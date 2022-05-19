What Are Whales Doing With Blackstone

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $268,585, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $411,343.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $125.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1218.2 with a total volume of 1,698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $142.5K 369 125 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $120.00 $65.2K 141 139 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $65.1K 3.3K 30 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $64.5K 1.8K 55 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $47.9K 443 182

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,682,150, the price of BX is up 0.61% at $104.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $182.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.