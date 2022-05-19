What Are Whales Doing With Chipotle Mexican Grill

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $656,210, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $1940.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 43.75 with a total volume of 123.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $1940.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1940.00 $138.0K 4 2 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $1500.00 $129.5K 190 10 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $1500.00 $102.0K 190 5 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $1500.00 $100.0K 17 5 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1180.00 $57.6K 18 3

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,671, the price of CMG is up 0.34% at $1257.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1724.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1904.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1830.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1585.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1926.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

