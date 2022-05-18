Nordstrom Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nordstrom.

Looking at options history for Nordstrom JWN we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $733,765 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $458,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $30.0 for Nordstrom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nordstrom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nordstrom's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Nordstrom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JWN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $25.00 $172.5K 50 500 JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $23.50 $149.5K 10 1.1K JWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $23.00 $94.7K 183 821 JWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $24.50 $87.4K 2.7K 377 JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $24.50 $85.6K 2.7K 1.9K

Where Is Nordstrom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,253,319, the price of JWN is down -8.78% at $22.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Nordstrom:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Nordstrom, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

