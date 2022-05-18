This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 41 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,053,528 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,075,379.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $90.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 5853.5 with a total volume of 23,047.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $131.5K 1.8K 100 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $129.5K 6.2K 542 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $116.9K 26.4K 1.7K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $114.5K 4.4K 300 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $89.0K 3.3K 986

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,609,330, the price of JD is down -5.13% at $50.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

