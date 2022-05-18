Vertex Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Energy.

Looking at options history for Vertex Energy VTNR we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,301 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,644,994.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $20.0 for Vertex Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Where Is Vertex Energy Standing Right Now?

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $247.4K 6.7K 1.3K VTNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $159.0K 6.7K 899 VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $130.0K 3.6K 1.0K VTNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $108.0K 5.6K 1.3K VTNR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $10.00 $79.7K 2.1K 1.7K

With a volume of 5,639,035, the price of VTNR is down -2.32% at $14.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

