Best Buy Co Whale Trades For May 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Best Buy Co BBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Best Buy Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $932,204, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $212,112.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $92.5 for Best Buy Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Best Buy Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Best Buy Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $119.0K 1.5K 100 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $77.00 $84.7K 0 0 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $75.00 $81.8K 198 503 BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $81.8K 89 32 BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $55.00 $75.2K 14 400

Where Is Best Buy Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,064,032, the price of BBY is down -9.83% at $76.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Best Buy Co:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.