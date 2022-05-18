This Is What Whales Are Betting On Williams-Sonoma

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Williams-Sonoma.

Looking at options history for Williams-Sonoma WSM we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $727,797 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $143,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $130.0 for Williams-Sonoma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Williams-Sonoma options trades today is 82.5 with a total volume of 1,077.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Williams-Sonoma's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $270.4K 27 147 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $158.9K 138 229 WSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $120.00 $79.8K 258 109 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $57.0K 117 251 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $56.4K 29 20

Where Is Williams-Sonoma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,114,351, the price of WSM is down -13.53% at $111.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Williams-Sonoma:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.