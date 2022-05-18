Looking At Signet Jewelers's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Signet Jewelers SIG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SIG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Signet Jewelers.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $550,369, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $44,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $85.0 for Signet Jewelers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Signet Jewelers's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Signet Jewelers's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Signet Jewelers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $65.00 $153.9K 2.0K 99 SIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $64.1K 2.0K 140 SIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $55.5K 832 130 SIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $54.6K 1.2K 92 SIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $44.0K 51 20

Where Is Signet Jewelers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 714,761, the price of SIG is down -7.23% at $57.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.