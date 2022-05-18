Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,715,855 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,949,296.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $320.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 2318.62 with a total volume of 51,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $80.00 $628.8K 3.2K 231 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $569.1K 792 415 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $281.1K 475 1.3K UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $45.00 $260.2K 4.4K 2.0K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $187.9K 6.5K 10.7K

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,005,557, the price of UPST is up 8.33% at $50.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $44

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $35

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

