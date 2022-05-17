Shopify Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 147 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 119 are puts, for a total amount of $8,544,740, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,470,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $1100.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $680.00 $570.9K 86 18 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $132.2K 79 97 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $390.00 $101.2K 175 573 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $820.00 $91.6K 233 51 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $820.00 $91.5K 233 59

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,696,571, the price of SHOP is up 3.57% at $372.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

