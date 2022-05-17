Looking At Walmart's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 65 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 45 are puts, for a total amount of $3,071,225 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $923,326.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 3227.6 with a total volume of 186,953.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $254.8K 6.1K 4.0K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $154.0K 2.9K 5.1K WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $90.7K 234 158 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $139.00 $73.7K 2.0K 583 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $70.1K 13 2.5K

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,370,516, the price of WMT is down -11.5% at $131.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

