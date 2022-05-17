Looking At Warner Bros.Discovery's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $167,580 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $662,919.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $188.1K 29.7K 9.9K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $17.50 $89.2K 5.7K 1.5K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $19.00 $86.0K 1.0K 7.4K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $19.00 $80.3K 1.0K 16.4K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $19.00 $69.9K 1.0K 24.2K

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,191,315, the price of WBD is up 5.72% at $18.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $24

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $20

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Cowen & Co. upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.