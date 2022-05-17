This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lowe's Companies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $907,500, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $135,378.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $220.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 1208.5 with a total volume of 5,809.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $314.5K 142 100 LOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $190.00 $243.1K 3.8K 721 LOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $165.00 $180.0K 2.0K 751 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $205.00 $49.8K 692 936 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $44.5K 770 30

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,961,033, the price of LOW is down -1.76% at $191.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.