Take-Two Interactive Whale Trades For May 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive TTWO we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 74% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $886,629 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $606,407.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $110.00 $166.4K 154 143 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $151.8K 1.3K 337 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $89.1K 1.3K 428 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $87.4K 759 314 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $69.8K 1.3K 234

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,978,801, the price of TTWO is up 11.32% at $122.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.