Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $370,285 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $152,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $400.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $400.00 $151.2K 213 25 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $43.1K 620 150 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $260.00 $42.1K 620 37 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $41.6K 620 112 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $41.6K 620 75

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 572,078, the price of MA is up 1.31% at $334.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $442.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $452.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $442.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $357

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

