Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,512 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $72,502.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $560.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 515.6 with a total volume of 1,506.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $470.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $470.00 $219.0K 980 166 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $545.00 $135.3K 371 31 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $470.00 $121.7K 980 250 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $500.00 $82.6K 962 39 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $550.00 $63.0K 64 15

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 429,073, the price of COST is down -1.53% at $486.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

