Qualcomm Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $5,033,841 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $346,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $180.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $135.00 $2.4M 7.1K 1.1K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $1.3M 7.1K 2.4K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $510.4K 7.1K 2.7K QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $220.0K 7.1K 1.6K QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $217.5K 7.1K 125

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,026,553, the price of QCOM is up 4.04% at $139.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

