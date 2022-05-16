Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $916,028 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $804,203.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $660.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 398.41 with a total volume of 1,809.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $660.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $660.00 $180.5K 171 7 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $420.00 $135.4K 253 114 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $420.00 $105.9K 908 51 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $425.00 $92.7K 41 0 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $420.00 $88.7K 253 52

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,918,925, the price of ADBE is down -0.97% at $401.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.