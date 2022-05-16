Intel Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 80 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $4,158,716 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $2,133,384.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $62.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.5 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $42.50 $1.3M 8.6K 2.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $366.3K 38 790 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $345.0K 26.7K 1.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $107.0K 249 228 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $71.5K 4.2K 130

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,972,972, the price of INTC is down -0.3% at $43.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

