This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $615,151, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $156,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $22.5 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 3169.09 with a total volume of 50,392.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $22.5 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.50 $143.4K 1.9K 34.4K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $7.50 $70.5K 1.9K 6.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $51.6K 889 243 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2.50 $51.2K 297 103 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $48.6K 625 62

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,182,309, the price of DKNG is up 0.91% at $12.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

