Schlumberger Whale Trades For May 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $390,170 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $271,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $120.9K 162 302 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $38.00 $102.0K 593 502 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $72.5K 13.8K 989 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $65.6K 13.8K 904 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $52.6K 1.1K 162

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,342,747, the price of SLB is up 4.45% at $40.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Schlumberger:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $44

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

