What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $968,552 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $249,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $250.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 518.88 with a total volume of 2,378.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $496.0K 170 621 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $100.00 $149.5K 832 520 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $125.3K 317 63 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $100.00 $74.5K 832 220 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $73.0K 338 67

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,529,190, the price of SPOT is up 8.01% at $104.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $95

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $150

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.