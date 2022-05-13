BlackRock Whale Trades For May 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BlackRock BLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $539,667, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $520.0 to $740.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $740.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $650.00 $113.6K 831 252 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $580.00 $85.5K 33 27 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $83.4K 196 12 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $62.8K 196 21 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $56.5K 196 30

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,173,892, the price of BLK is up 1.95% at $612.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $905.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $734.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $932.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $803.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

